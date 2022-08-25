New Delhi: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday termed "necessary step" the arrest of suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh over his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and said the country will not forgive those who insult religion. Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police under the Preventive Detention Act (PDA) earlier on Thursday, days after he secured bail in the case related to his remarks on Prophet Muhammad, which triggered protests.

Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani said it should be noted that the Preventive Detention Act is a law which is used by the police to keep "notorious and dangerous" criminals in jail for a year. The district units of the Jamiat in Telangana had met their respective district officials at 12 places and submitted a memorandum seeking the arrest of the offender under the PDA, a statement issued by the Muslim organisation said.

Also Read: Remarks on Prophet Mohammad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh re-arrested in Hyderabad

Apart from this, eight FIRs were also registered against Singh at various police stations, it said. Madani said Singh's arrest was a "necessary step" in terms of law and order, and such offenders cannot be given refuge in a country which is home to multiple religions. The country will not forgive such offenders who insult religion, he said.

President of the Jamiat's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana unit Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmad and general secretary Hafiz Pir Khaliq Sabir said they wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding that a separate law be brought to deal with hate speeches. The Jamiat also appealed to the people to maintain law and order and refrain from using insulting words against any religion.