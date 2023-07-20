Couple Romances On Moving Bike In Delhi, Gets ‘11000 Ka Shagun’ From Police - Watch

New DelhiL A video of a couple’s PDA on a bike near Mangolpuri in Delhi went viral, and the Delhi Traffic Police fined them Rs. 11,000 swiftly. The video followed a similar one showing a couple’s PDA on a moving bike in Ghaziabad, which the Ghaziabad Police noticed.

The video and picture of the Mangolpuri couple were posted on Twitter on July 16, showing a woman hugging a man from the front as he drove the bike. The video seems to have been recorded from inside a car. Interestingly, the man wore a helmet for safety, but sadly, the woman did not.

“@dtptraffic has taken action against the offender under suitable sections after noticing a viral video where the two-wheeler was driven unsafely. A fine of Rs. 11,000 has been levied. Please don’t imitate movies. Be safe. Drive safe,” the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday while posting the video of the event and challan slip.