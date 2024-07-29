Court Frames Charges Against Former Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

A court in Chandigarh on Monday framed charges against former Haryana minister and BJP leader Sandeep Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged on the complaint of a junior woman coach.

Singh has been charged under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 506 and 509 of the IPC.



The court also rejected the discharge application filed by him. The court has fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.A junior woman athlete coach in December 2022, alleged that Sandeep harassed her from February to November last year through repeated messages on social media and also touched her inappropriately. Sandeep, however, denied any wrongdoing.