Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771638
NewsIndia
SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE

Court Frames Charges Against Former Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

The court also rejected the discharge application filed by him. The court has fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.

 

 

 

|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 11:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Court Frames Charges Against Former Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

A court in Chandigarh on Monday framed charges against former Haryana minister and BJP leader Sandeep Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged on the complaint of a junior woman coach.
Singh has been charged under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

The court also rejected the discharge application filed by him. The court has fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.
A junior woman athlete coach in December 2022, alleged that Sandeep harassed her from February to November last year through repeated messages on social media and also touched her inappropriately. Sandeep, however, denied any wrongdoing. 
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!
DNA Video
DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!