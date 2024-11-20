Court Orders Survey Of Jama Masjid In Sambhal Over Claim of Ancient Temple Site

The survey of Jama Masjid in the heart of Sambhal city, Uttar Pradesh was done on Tuesday following a court order, after a petition claimed that the structure was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner, said that the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate (DM) of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition.

Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia told PTI that according to the court order, the survey was conducted by the advocate commissioner, with both parties present during the process.

"We were only providing security and protection. Today, the advocate commissioner has done the survey and he will file its report in the court," he said.

"The survey proceedings have been completed for now. If it is required, court will decide," the DM said.

(With PTI Inputs)