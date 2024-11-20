Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822151https://zeenews.india.com/india/court-orders-survey-of-jama-masjid-in-sambhal-over-claim-of-ancient-temple-site-2822151.html
NewsIndia
SAMBHAL JAMA MASJID

Court Orders Survey Of Jama Masjid In Sambhal Over Claim of Ancient Temple Site

Jama Masjid in Sambhal surveyed under court order after petition claims it was an ancient Hindu temple site.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 06:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Court Orders Survey Of Jama Masjid In Sambhal Over Claim of Ancient Temple Site

The survey of Jama Masjid in the heart of Sambhal city, Uttar Pradesh was done on Tuesday following a court order, after a petition claimed that the structure was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner, said that the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate (DM) of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition.

Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia told PTI that according to the court order, the survey was conducted by the advocate commissioner, with both parties present during the process.

"We were only providing security and protection. Today, the advocate commissioner has done the survey and he will file its report in the court," he said.

"The survey proceedings have been completed for now. If it is required, court will decide," the DM said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK