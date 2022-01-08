हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

Covaxin booster dose trial shows 'long-term safety': Bharat Biotech

Based on emerging data, Bharat Biotech believes that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection.

Covaxin booster dose trial shows &#039;long-term safety&#039;: Bharat Biotech
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said on Saturday(January 8) that its trials for Covaxin booster dose have shown 'long-term safety' with no serious adverse events.

Bharat Biotech said that 90 per cent of the recipients of the booster dose had a "detectable neutralising antibody response" against the wild-type strain, six months after the second Covid dose.

"The analysis showed that six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series, cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline, although the magnitude of the responses had declined," the vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.

It added that the neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased 19 to 265-fold after a third vaccination.

"Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections," said the vaccine manufacturer.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director at Bharat Biotech, said, "These trial results provide a strong foundation towards our goal to provide Covaxin as a booster dose. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against Covid-19 have been achieved. Covaxin is now indicated for adults, children, 2-dose primary and booster doses. This enables the use of Covaxin as a universal vaccine."

Based on emerging data, Bharat Biotech believes that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection, he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinBharat biotechCOVID-19
Next
Story

As Covid-19 cases go up, Maharashtra imposes night curfew; shuts gyms, tourist places - 10 points

Must Watch

PT4M51S

Election commission announces polling dates