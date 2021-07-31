हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Alert: Centre reviews situation in 10 states with surge in cases

The Centre took stock of the COVID-19 situation in 10 states that reported a surge in cases and reviewed surveillance, containment measures undertaken by the health authorities in these states. 

COVID-19 Alert: Centre reviews situation in 10 states with surge in cases
File photo

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday (July 31) took stock of the COVID-19 situation of 10 states that have recently reported an uptick in the number of infections. The public health measures taken for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19 by the health authorities in these states were also reviewed. 

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired the high-level meeting to review the situation in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. These 10 states have been reporting a rise in new daily COVID cases.

Centre advised States to:

* To effectively and strictly monitor COVID-19 cases so that they is no intermingling in their neighborhoods, community, village, mohalla, ward etc., to stop spread of infection.
* Undertake intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases.
* Define containment zones, based on mapping of cases and contacts traced.
* Undertake regular reviews and follow-up for implementation of ECRP-II with a focus on augmentation of existing health infrastructure particularly in rural areas and paediatric cases.
* Report death count as per ICMR guidelines.

Principal Secretary (Health), Mission Director (NHM), State Surveillance Officer of all these states took part in the review meeting. Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR and Secretary (DHR) was present, as well. 

