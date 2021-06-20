हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana lockdown

COVID-19 Alert: Haryana extends lockdown till June 28, check details

Haryana government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 28 with some relaxations.

Chandigarh: Haryana government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 28 with some relaxations as there is a consistent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Haryana on Saturday reported 170 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,67,217 and the death toll to
9,216.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include five from Panipat, four each from Hisar and Sirsa districts, among other places.

Meanwhile, Jind reported 29 new cases, while 18 cases were from Palwal. The total active cases in the state stand at 2,677. The total recoveries so far have reached 7,55,324. The state's recovery rate is 98.45 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.91 per cent, the bulletin said.

