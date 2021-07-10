COVID-19 Alert: Tourists throng Lonavla, should Maharashtra be worried?

Mumbai: After Maharashtra relaxed several curbs and restrictions, tourists were seen flocking Maharashtra's Lonavla of Pune district. Police personnel have been deployed at picnic spots to control the tourists and make sure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

A video shared by news agency ANI, shows tourists thronging a picnic spot with several citizens not following the COVID-19 protocols.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Tourists visit Lonavla of Pune district, amid relaxations in #COVID19 restrictions. Police personnel deployed at picnic spots to control the tourists and make them follow COVID guidelines. pic.twitter.com/VInOAC0fuE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Similar scenes have been witnessed in other tourists places across the country as many states move towards unlocking. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to step in after taking note of a viral image of tourists thronging Manali. The Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state instructed local authorities to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to stem the transmission of the virus, IANS had reported.

While the situation in Uttarakhand is equally bad where a large number of tourists were clicked taking a splash at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls, without masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

Forced to act, the governemnt has now limited the number of tourists at the spot. "Now only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls (waterfall) in Mussorie; can't stay at the spot beyond half an hour. A check-post to be set up to monitor the tourists," Iva Ashish Srivastava, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate, was quoted by ANI.

With a third wave of COVID looming large, such overcrowding and callous behavivour have made experts and state administration worried.

Meanwhile, nearly 57 per cent people told IANS C Voter Tracker that if a third COVID-19 wave strikes India, the major reason will be the violation of the coronavirus rules by the general public.