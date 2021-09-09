हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must during festival season to prevent third wave, says NTAGI chief

NTAGI chief Dr N K Arora said the third wave of COVID-19 can hit the nation if any new mutation emerges during this festive season.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must during festival season to prevent third wave, says NTAGI chief
Representational image

Mumbai: Chairman of India`s COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr N K Arora said that COVID appropriate behaviour is very important to follow, during the forthcoming festive season.

He stated that the third wave of COVID can hit the nation if any new mutation emerges during this festive season. He said that if we follow the genomic analysis of SARS-COV-2 viruses circulating during June, July and August, no new variants have emerged. As per the serosurvey conducted in July, the ongoing infection cases represent the last phase of the second wave. 

People can be immunised and fight against the possible third wave after being inoculated with vaccines available. Arora repeatedly emphasised that even after vaccination, a person can spread COVID infection. Therefore, people should follow covid appropriate behaviour, he added.

He pointed out that all vaccines currently available in India are over 90-95 per cent effective to prevent severe disease, need for hospitalisation and death after getting infected with coronavirus disease."If someone has got a natural COVID infection and has recovered, then the immunity of that person will protect him for long duration. In case, if such a person also takes a vaccine, then the individual has double-barrelled protection against infection and the disease," he further said.

