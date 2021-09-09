‘Bappa’ to give digital darshan this year as Mumbai bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places amid third COVID wave scare

New Delhi: As Mumbai reels under high daily COVID-19 cases, the city police issued instructions to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The Mumbai police have banned darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals and directed the organizers to arrange digital darshan, ANI reported.

The city police have impose Sec 144 CrPC from September 10-19. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at a place. No Ganpati processions will be allowed, the police said in its order.

The decision comes as the Maharashtra government on Wednesday (September 8) prohibited Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in view of COVID-19. People have been advised to celebrate the festival at home. "It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has already arrived, only to clarify later that she meant the third wave was at the "threshold of Mumbai". "Given the experience of the first two waves, it is in our hands to to stop it," Pednekar was quoted as saying by an official release.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday logged 530 new coronavirus infection cases, the highest since mid-July this year, and four fatalities, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, as per PTI. The caseload in the financial capital mounted to 7,47,608 and the death toll reached 16,004. The city has 3,895 active COVID-19 cases, and its average recovery rate is 97 per cent, the official added.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, 2021, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1, 2021.

With 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, the total tally of infections rose to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962 in Maharashtra, a health department official said. The state has currently 47,880 active coronavirus cases.

