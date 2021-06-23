हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delta Plus

COVID-19: At least 40 cases of Delta Plus variant found in India so far: Report

Citing government sources, the news agency said that most of these new Delta Plus strain cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

File Photo

New Delhi: Amid concerns of the new Delta Plus variant, India has reported around 40 cases of the new COVID-19 variant so far, ANI reported. 

Earlier on Tuesday (June 22), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare termed Delta Plus a 'Variant of Concern'.

The union ministry also issued an advisory and alerted three states - Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh after certain districts reported some cases. These cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Jalgaon, in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Shivpuri. 

The ministry has recommended these states ensure strict compliance to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, immediate containment measures, enhanced testing, tracking and vaccination in districts and clusters where the Delta plus variant was found.

"Uptake of vaccination has to be increased," NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said. 

India is among the 10 countries where the Delta Plus mutation has been found so far, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. 

In addition to India, the Delta Plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, INSACOG had informed that the Delta Plus variant, "currently a variant of concern (VOC)", has these characteristics -- increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response, PTI reported. 

(With agency inputs)

