COVID-19: Bikaner to become first city in India to begin door-to-door vaccination

New Delhi: Rajasthan's Bikaner is set to become the first city in India to begin the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination. The service is slated to commence from Monday (June 15) and will benefit people above the age of 45.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Rajasthan government has also started a helpline number where eligible people can register themselves for the vaccination. They will have to give their names and addresses through a WhatsApp number.

However, the service can only be availed when there are at least 10 people at a place who have registered on the helpline number.

The Bikaner Administration has also started a 'vaccination on wheels' service that aims at inoculating people at crowded places. It has deployed three mobile vans where people in the 45+ age group can go and get a coronavirus vaccine jab after showing identity proof.

Rajasthan has so far given 1st dose to over 33.15 lakh people, while 1,109 have received the second jab.

Meanwhile, 368 new COVID-19 infections pushed the state's infection tally to 9,49,376 on Saturday, while the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 8,815 with 16 more fatalities.

Among the new cases, 55 were reported from Jaipur while 40 and 28 were from Alwar and Bikaner respectively.

Rajasthan currently has 8,400 active coronavirus cases.

(With agency inputs)

