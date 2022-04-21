New Delhi: Precautionary dose of Covid-19 will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries in the 18 to 59 years age group in all government vaccination centres, the Delhi government said. "Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," the statement said.

The Delhi government order stated that necessary changes in Co-WIN have been made for the national capital and both online appointments and walk-in appointments will be available. The decision comes amid a spurt in the number of infections in the capital.

The Delhi government on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and announced a fine of Rs 500 on violators, just eight days after it had relaxed this norm due to a decline in cases. Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covid-infected people to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE, has spread in the city.

The administration of the precautionary or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the 18-plus population through private vaccination centres had started across the country on April 10. "In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years' age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21," the health department said in an order.

