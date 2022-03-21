Amid scare of fourth wave of Covid-19, WHO lists 3 misinformation on pandemic - Read here

New Delhi: Amid the reports of the fourth wave of Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has once again expressed concerns over the reduction in Covid-19 testing across the globe. In a press conference, WHO also listed three types of misinformation about the virus and its variant Omicron

WHO's Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove highlighted that there are “huge amounts of misinformation”, which is causing a “lot of confusion”. The WHO's Covid-19 Technical Lead pointed out three such misconceptions- the Omicron variant is mild, it is the last variant of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“We have huge amounts of misinformation that's out there. The misinformation that Omicron is mild. Misinformation that the pandemic is over. Misinformation that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with. This is really causing a lot of confusion,” Kerkhove said.

Kerkhove informed that despite a significant reduction of testing occurring worldwide, there has been an eight percent increase in Covid-19 cases detected with more than 11 million reported in the last week.

We do not see changes in severity of BA.2 compared to BA.1 at population levels. However, w/huge numbers of cases, you will see an increase in hospitalizations & that in turn has translated into increased deaths... primarily in people not vaxxed or partially vaxxed @mvankerkhove pic.twitter.com/xsOehCZQhU — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, a number of experts have raised concerns that Europe faces another Covid-19 wave, with cases rising since the beginning of March in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Kerkhove also informed that the WHO’s ability to track the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is compromised because testing is reduced.

“99.9 percent of sequences provided in the last 30 days are Omicron. Among those 75 percent are BA.2 and 25 percent BA.1. All of these are variants of concern. However, our ability to track Omicron is compromised because testing is reduced. You can't sequence those who you do not test!” she said.

“So, we need a very strong surveillance system around the world for Covid-19. Despite all of the challenges that we are facing, we still need to maintain testing,” she urged.

The official reiterated the benefit of getting vaccinated against the deadly virus. “Covid-19 vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against Omicron,” Kerkhove said.

“When we look at deaths in countries around the world, the deaths are primarily occurring in people who are not vaccinated or people who have only had one dose of vaccine. So, it is absolutely critical that people receive vaccines around the world,” Kerkhove added.

The WHO had recently said that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

