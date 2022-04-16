हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 cases rise in Noida, Ghaziabad; Yogi govt puts NCR districts on alert mode

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a meeting on Covid-19 management and directed officials to send samples of Covid-19 patients for genome sequencing.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: In view of an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (April 16, 2022) put all the districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) on alert mode.

Directions to this effect were given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a meeting on Covid-19 management in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in coronavirus infections in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. 

Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of Covid-19 patients for genome sequencing.

According to an official statement, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 new Covid-19 cases, while Ghaziabad recorded 11 fresh infections on Saturday.

Adityanath, meanwhile, also asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults.

The chief minister also asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions.

Besides, he said, awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh). 

(With agency inputs)

