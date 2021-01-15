COVID-19: Centre notifies dos and don'ts before mega vaccination drive on January 16

New Delhi: As India gets ready for the mega vaccination drive to begin from January 16, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare shared a fact sheet about the vaccines listing out guidelines and issuing an advisory on who shall be administered the doses and under what circumstances one may be excluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing, the government said on Thursday.

Here's the DOs and DON'Ts of COVID-19 vaccine:

1. Covid-19 vaccine is only for 18 years and above

2. Administration of vaccine should be done separated by an interval of 14 days

3. Second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered.

4. Interchanging vaccines is not allowed

Contraindications

1. Persons with history of:

-Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine

-Immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccine or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food-items etc.

2. Pregnancy & lactation:

-Pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy; and lactating women should not receive Covid-19 vaccine at this time.

Provisional/temporary contraindications: In these conditions, Covid vaccination is to be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery

1. Persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

2. SARS-CoV-2 patients who have been given SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or covalescent plasma.

3. Acutely unwell and hospitalised (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness.

The Centre plans to vaccinate nearly 3 crore healthcare workers and the frontline workers followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities which number to around 27 crore.

