PM Narendra Modi to launch world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, at 10:30 am via video conferencing. It will be the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on an inaugural day," the PMO said.

This vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software, it said.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN have already been delivered across the country to all states/UTs with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari, the PMO statement added.

Hospitals prepare for PM interaction with vaccinated staff

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, are getting ready for the proposed interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with healthcare workers during the rollout of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination scheduled on January 16.

Web cameras have been installed in the hospitals, two of the 10 vaccination centres in the district for the smooth live session and the interaction, health department sources told PTI on Thursday.

Modi is likely to speak to some of the beneficiaries at the centres as part of its live video-conference across the country and special teams have been formed to monitor the process, they added.

A little over 73,000 vaccine vials were received to be supplied for four districts in the region on Wednesday, including about 40,000 to Coimbatore district, and were kept in cold storage.

With 100 health workers being vaccinated in 10 centres on the first day, the second dose of 0.5 ml would be given after 28 days and a total of 35,000 healthcare workers have been identified in the first stage, they told PTI.