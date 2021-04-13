COVID-19: Chandigarh to impose lockdown if THIS happens, check what UT Administrator has to say

New Delhi: Amid a recent spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh Administration on Monday (April 12, 2021) said that it may mull imposing a lockdown if the number of infections goes 'very high'.

"If the situation becomes very critical and numbers (of COVID-19 cases) go very high, this option can't be ruled out," Manoj Parida, Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator told ANI on being asked if lockdown can be imposed in Chandigarh.

He added, "At a point, we had reduced daily cases to 20, which has now gone up to 350-400 cases. Primarily, this is due to the number of tests we're conducting. So far, we've conducted 3 lakh tests against a population of 12 lakh."

This is to be noted that like several other states and UTs, Chandigarh has also imposed a night curfew from April 7. Gatherings, parties and non-essential activities have not been allowed between 10 pm to 5 am, whereas, the restaurants have also been directed to shut down by 10 pm.

Chandigarh recorded 424 new coronavirus cases that have taken the UT's total COVID-19 count to 31,167. It has currently 3,355 active cases.

Meanwhile, India registered more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the official figures released on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) morning. India recorded 1,61,736 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, besides 97,168 recoveries and 879 deaths.



