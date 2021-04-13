हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India registers more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, total tally climbs to 1.36 crore

India's active COVID-19 count has also increased to 12.6 lakh.  

India registers more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, total tally climbs to 1.36 crore
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: India registered more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the official figures released on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) morning.

The country's total coronavirus tally has now climbed to 1.36 crore. India's active COVID-19 count has also increased to 12.6 lakh.

(This is a developing story)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Hazrat Nizamuddin mosque can be operational during Ramadan: Delhi High Court orders

Must Watch

PT12M41S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day