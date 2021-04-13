India registers more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, total tally climbs to 1.36 crore

New Delhi: India registered more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the official figures released on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) morning.
The country's total coronavirus tally has now climbed to 1.36 crore. India's active COVID-19 count has also increased to 12.6 lakh.
(This is a developing story)
