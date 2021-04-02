COVID-19: Chhattisgarh's Durg to undergo lockdown from April 6 to 14

New Delhi: The administration in Durg district, Chhattisgarh on Friday (April 2) announced a complete lockdown from April 6 to 14 amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

District Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the region and halt its transmission, lockdown will be implemented in the district.

The lockdown will be imposed from April 6 to April 14, the statement issued by the district administration read. The statement, however, did not mention the activities allowed and restricted during this phase, PTI reported.

The collector requested citizens to get tested if they come in contact with COVID-19 infected persons.

As per Health Ministry data, Durg district recorded 40,068 COVID-19 tally, with 754 casualties. The district reported 10,295 cases in the last two weeks and has 9,883 active cases as of April 1.

With 3,458 new cases, the active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,987 in Chhattisgarh, while the death toll reached 4,204 on Friday (April 2), 8 AM data showed.

Meanwhile, on April 2, India reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the last six months with 81,466 new infections. The caseload reached 1,23,03,6131 and with 469 more deaths, the death toll stood at 163,396, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

