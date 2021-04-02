With 81,466 new COVID-19 cases, India records highest single-day spike in past six months

New Delhi: India recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the last six months with 81,466 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours.

The new cases recorded on Friday (April 2) took the total tally of cases to 1,23,03,6131 and over 469 more deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 163,396, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country still remains the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696, while the total recovery stands at 1,15,25,039, the data stated.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 situation grim in India, second wave of deadly infections likely from this date

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to chair an emergency meeting with Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials in the national capital on Friday (April 2) in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Delhi reported 2,790 COVID-19 infections on Thursday pushing the cumulative total to 6,65,220. Delhi witnessed a huge 53 percent jump in the number of cases from the previous day.

On the other hand, Mumbai reported 8,646 cases of COVID-19 cases, making it the highest one-day spike since the pandemic. 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the city.

Additionally, India is currently in the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive through which everyone above 45 years will get vaccination for free at government hospitals and at a capped price at private hospitals.

Live TV