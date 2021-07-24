COVID-19: Considering relaxations for fully vaccinated people, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday (July 24, 2021) said that the state government is considering relaxations for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also said that the Maharashtra government was mulling an extension of the timings of shops and restaurants from the current deadline of 4 pm.

Pawar said that a decision on granting relaxations on the weekends is likely next week.

"The state is thinking of granting relaxations to those people who have got both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This will encourage citizens to get inoculated," he said while talking to reporters.

ALSO READ | Taliye village tragedy caused due to heavy rains, spot not in a landslide-prone region: Ajit Pawar

Pawar stated that demands are raised to extend the timings of shops and restaurants from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, "We are thinking of extending the timing for shops and restaurants but the final decision will be taken by the CM. We are meeting with experts on Monday after which a decision will be taken on relaxations on weekends."

He said that the government is aiming to vaccinate more people compared to the previous month.

Pawar also informed that the state government was taking various measures like augmenting the medical infrastructure anticipating the third wave of COVID-19.

"There are reports about the possibility of a third wave. Based on reports of the high occupancy of beds in hospitals, oxygen beds, ventilator beds and the demand for medical oxygen and other facilities in the first and second waves, we are preparing to brace for a possible third wave of the pandemic in the Pune district," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 6,753 new COVID-19 cases and 167 fresh fatalities on Friday. With this, the state's total coronavirus caseload has increased to 62,51,810 while the death toll now stands at 1,31,205.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV