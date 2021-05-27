COVID-19 containment measures in all states, UTs to be extended till June 30: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed the states and union territories to continue with ongoing COVID-19 guidelines till June 30 saying it was "important" to strictly implement restrictions for bringing down the number of active cases. The special focus is on districts with high number of COVID-19 patients.

In the latest order issued to chief secretaries of the states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said strict containment and other measures has led to drop in the number of new and active cases everywhere barring some areas in the southern and northeastern regions.

"Any relaxation by states and UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources," Bhalla said.

In a fresh directive, MHA without giving any directions for lockdown, said the states and union territories should go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease.

Earlier, MHA had asked for identification of districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent and for such areas "intensive and local containment measures" should be considered.

The statement said that the districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for taking intensive and local containment measures.

On Thursday, India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.

