Coronavirus-induced restrictions and lockdown further extended in these states and UTs, check list

New Delhi: Despite a declining trend in the daily number of COVID-19 cases in India, several States and UTs have extended coronavirus-induced restrictions and lockdown to have a full control on the spread of the virus.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the three lakh mark for the seventh consecutive day with the country witnessing over 2.40 fresh infections, besides 3,741 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday (May 23, 2021). There are now 28,05,399 active COVID-19 cases in India.

Earlier on May 22, there were 2.57 lakh new cases in India, on May 21, there were 2.59 lakh case infections, whereas, on May 20, the country recorded a rise of 2.76 lakh cases.

However, to rein in the spread of infection, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry have been the latest states and UTs to extend their COVID-induced restrictions for another one or two weeks.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the ongoing lockdown in the national capital will continue for another week and said the 'unlocking' process will begin from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline. He said if the lockdown is lifted now, the gains made in the last one month through a lot of struggles, hard work and sacrifice may be lost.

Rajasthan also extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8 and said the state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the coronavirus situation will show significant improvement.

Haryana has also extended the lockdown till May 31 and stated that the positivity and fatality rates have to be brought down further. However certain relaxations were given like standalone shops have been allowed to function during the day. The other shops, except in malls, are allowed to open from 7 AM to 12 PM on an odd-even basis.

Following are the States and UTs that have coronavirus-induced restrictions/lockdown:

* Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the corona curfew till May 31 morning.

* Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew till May 25 morning.

* Himachal Pradesh has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

* Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 31.

* Haryana, which was under lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 31.

* Chandigarh administration has imposed weekend curfew restrictions till May 25.

* Punjab has extended all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

* Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 31.

* Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25.

* Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27.

* Odisha is under lockdown till June 1.

* West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

* Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8.

* Madhya Pradesh has extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations up to May 31.

* Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till May 28. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 AM to 3 PM.

* Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

* Kerala has extended the total lockdown, which was to end on May 23, till May 30.

* Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown, which was to end on May 24, by another week.

* Puducherry has imposed lockdown till May 31.

* Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.

* Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 30.

* Andhra Pradesh has extended the curfew till May 31.

* Goa government has reportedly imposed curfew till May 31.

* Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

* Assam on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. It has stopped all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from May 21 .

* Nagaland has extended the lockdown till May 31.

* Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till May 31.

* Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till May 31.

* Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till May 28.

* Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till May 31.

* Tripura has imposed a night curfew from May 19 till May 26.

* Sikkim government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.



(With inputs from PTI)