COVID-19 crisis: All schools, colleges and varsities in Bihar closed till April 12

Patna: As the coronavirus situation in Bihar worsens all schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain close till April 12.
Also, all kinds of public programs and events have been banned too. Around 50 people are allowed for fuberal services while 100 people will be allowed at weddings with a strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.
