हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis: All schools, colleges and varsities in Bihar closed till April 12

As the coronavirus situation in Bihar worsens all schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain close till April 12. 

COVID-19 crisis: All schools, colleges and varsities in Bihar closed till April 12
File photo

Patna: As the coronavirus situation in Bihar worsens all schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain close till April 12. 

Also, all kinds of public programs and events have been banned too. Around 50 people are allowed for fuberal services while 100 people will be allowed at weddings with a strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19BiharCoronavirus
Next
Story

Kerala Assembly election 2021: 59,292 Police officials to oversee April 6 polls

Must Watch

PT7M45S

Exclusive: Big revelation in coal scam in West Bengal