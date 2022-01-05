Covid-19 curbs: Uttar Pradesh shuts schools, extends night curfew by two hours - 10 points

Lucknow: According to an official release, 992 new cases were detected on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,173, the release said, adding that the highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut.

No death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 22,916. So far, more than 3.5 lakh teens have got the coronavirus vaccine in the state. A drive in this regard started on January 3. The chief minister said there is no need to panic.

In view of steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a day the state reported 992 new infection cases. Currently, no UP district has more that 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Here are the directives:

1) Holiday should be declared in all government and private schools up to Class X till Makar Sankranti. The vaccination will continue during this period.

2) Districts where the minimum number of active cases exceeds 1000, public places like gym, spa, cinema hall, banquet hall, restaurant etc. should be operated with 50 per cent capacity.

3) In weddings and other events, not more than 100 people should participate in a closed places at a time.

4) Even in open spaces, presence of more than 50% of the total capacity of the ground should not be allowed.

5) Mask-sanitizer are mandatory.

6) Corona night curfew should be implemented from 10 pm to 6 am. This arrangement should be made effective from Thursday, January 6. Presently, the night curfew is being implemented from 11 pm to 5 am.

7) The requirement of 48 hours prior Covid RTPCR negative report should be implemented for the devotees coming to the 'Prayagraj Magh Mela', a symbol of faith.

8) Covid help desk should be made functional with immediate effect in all government, semi-government, private, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels-restaurants, industrial units of the state. Day care centers should also be established as per the need. Noone should be allowed to enter the premises without screening/sanitisation.

9) In the genome sequencing conducted to identify the Covid variant, the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 23 people. Tracing and testing of the people who came in contact with all these should be done. There should be continuous monitoring of the health of all.

10) In the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18, which started from January 3, so far more than 3.5 lakh adolescents have got the vaccine cover. Vaccination needs to be accelerated. All necessary efforts should be made in this regard.

