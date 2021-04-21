COVID-19: Dos and don'ts for people at home amid second wave of coronavirus, check here

New Delhi: More than one year since the COVID-19 outbreak, India is still witnessing the worst phase of the virus. The country, going through the second wave of coronavirus, has reported more than 2 lakh cases every day for the past few days. The unprecedented surge has taken India's total caseload to 1.56 crore.

While more than 1.32 crore people have recovered, over 21.57 lakh people are still struggling, with some of them getting treatment at the hospitals, while some are recovering at their homes.

The new COVID-19 variant reportedly spreads easily and quicker than any other variant.

In addition to the usual COVID-19 symptoms like fever, pain in muscles, dry and persistent cough, and loss of smell and taste, many people this time are witnessing additional symptoms like conjunctivitis, headache, diarrhoea, and discoloured fingers and toes.

Dos and don'ts for people at home:

If you have symptoms like mild fever, aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhoea or loss of taste and smell:

Do's: Isolate yourself and stay away from family members in a separate room, preferably with a separate washroom. Keep all your things including clothes, utensils away from your family members. Take medicine for fever after an online consultation. Do keep checking your fever and oxygen levels and keep taking plenty of fluids.

Dont's: Don't take any medicines like steroids or remdesivir at home. Do consult a doctor before taking medicines.

If you have symptoms like cough, difficulty in breathing, high-grade fever for over a week, oxygen saturation less than 94 per cent:

Do's: Keep an eye on your fever and oxygen saturation. Keep consulting a doctor over call or text. Look for a hospital bed if your oxygen level goes down, also, look for an oxygen cylinder provider.

Don'ts: Don't take any medication without a doctor's consultation. Don't stay at home and move to a hospital if your oxygen level goes down before 90%.



