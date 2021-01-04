COVID-19 explainer: Will vaccines be safe? When will they roll out? Check what AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 vaccines are around the corner, the Central government has come up with answers to several Frequently Asked Questions. The answers to the questions on coronavirus vaccine were addressed by AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Check out what he said:

Is a COVID-19 vaccine scheduled anytime soon?

Vaccine trials are under different stages of finalisation. Many of the vaccines are in their Phase-3 trials and they are almost complete. Once regulatory clearances are given by the regulatory authorities, the Centre is all geared up to launch these COVID-19 vaccines.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine be given to everyone simultaneously?

This will depend on its availability on vaccines and the government had selected priority groups who will be vaccinated based on risk factors.

The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers, while the second group will be people over 50 years and people under 50 years with co-morbid conditions.

Is it mandatory to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

The vaccine for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to take the complete COVID-19 vaccine schedule to protect self and family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine be safe as it is being tested and introduced in a short span of time?

The vaccine will be introduced in the country only after the regulatory bodies clear it based on its safety and efficacy. "Safety is the most important factor and all standard precautions as have been followed in the past for the approval of the vaccine, will be followed as far as this vaccine is concerned," said Dr Guleria.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine introduced in India be as effective as the ones introduced in other countries?



The COVID-19 vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries. Various phases of vaccine trials are undertaken to ensure its safety and efficacy.

How will one know if he/she is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination?

The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the health facility where the vaccine will be provided and its scheduled time. This will be done to avoid any inconvenience in registration and vaccination of beneficiaries.

Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration with the Health Department?



Registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID-19. Only after registration, the information on the session site and time will be shared with the beneficiary.

What documents are required for registration of eligible beneficiary?



Any of the documents with a photo mentioned below may be produced at the time of registration:

- Driving license, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card.

- Official identity cards issued by MPs/MLAs/MLCs.



- PAN card, Passbooks issued by Banks/Post Office, Passport, Pension documents.

- Service ID cards issued by the Central or State government and public limited companies or Voter ID cards.

