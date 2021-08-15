COVID-19 fear: Andhra Pradesh extends curfew till August 21, check details here

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday (August 15) extended the curfew imposed due to COVID-19 till August 21. The decision has been taken as more than half of the districts in the state have been reporting a good number of new cases of coronavirus every day, PTI reported.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the 10 pm to 6 am curfew has been extended after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He informed that prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would remain in place even during non-curfew hours. Singhal also directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

Amid other curbs, gatherings at marriages, functions and religious events have been restricted with only 150 persons in attendance. "Following Covid appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action as per the Disaster Management Act and the IPC," Singhal said.

Andhra Pradesh logged 1,535 new cases and 16 fatalities due to COVID-19, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday (August 14). The total cases tally mounted to 19,92,191 and death toll reached 13,631. East Godavari reported 299, Chittoor 237, SPS Nellore 211, West Godavari 177, Guntur 173, Krishna 109 and Prakasam 107 new cases in last 24 hours, while the rest six districts logged less than 70 new cases each, with Kurnool reporting eight cases, as per PTI report.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi chief Randeep Guleria has warned that the second wave of coronavirus, which wreaked havoc in India, is not yet over. In addition, he assured if people adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the third wave will not strike.

"I would suggest that people should understand that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Daily, we are getting more than 40,000 cases. It is important for everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If we follow this, then another wave will not come," Guleria told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

