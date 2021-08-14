COVID-19 third wave depends on people’s behaviour: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: The Director of Delhi AIIMS, Randeep Guleria on Friday (August 13, 2021) said the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and the third wave depends on the COVID-appropriate behaviour by the people.

"I would suggest that people should understand that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Daily, we are getting more than 40,000 cases. It is important for everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If we follow this, then another wave will not come," Dr Guleria told ANI.

COVID-19 second wave hit India in April, leading the country to record four lakh fresh infections daily, taking the death toll to an all-time high. The deadly wave, however, started receding in mid-May even as some experts warned of a subsequent wave in August-September.

The AIIMS director believes that the impact of the next wave can be diminished with COVID-appropriate behaviour. "If the third wave comes, then also it will be mild only if people follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," said Dr Guleria, at a function while inaugurating a CISF-organised blood donation camp under `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` initiative to mark the 75 years of of India`s independence.

"No better service than blood donation to celebrate India's 75 years. About 1500 people have donated so far," he said.

Earlier, Dr Guleria had predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 might hit the country around mid-August, saying it may peak in October depending on the type of the virus` variant. If it's more infectious, then cases can increase like the first wave, the premier institutes had predicted.

In an interview with ANI, Gagandeep Kang, a top Indian microbiologist and virologist said that the third wave depends on the type of virus` variants or strains.

"I think a lot depends on whether the wave is driven by variants, or driven by strains, if it's driven by variants, then it becomes very difficult to predict what numbers are likely to be," Dr Kang told ANI.

She also said that if the wave is driven by strain then the number of cases will be low.

"If it`s driven by strains, then we know that numbers are likely to be low. I am actually not very sure about the timing of the third wave or whether we will have the third wave in August or September at all," Dr Kang added.

(With ANI inputs)

