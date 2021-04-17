COVID-19: Four arrested in Maharashtra for selling liquid paracetamol in empty Remdesivir bottles

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Baramati police busted a gang and arrested four people for selling liquid paracetamol in empty vials of Remedisvir for which they charged around Rs 35000.

The demand for anti-viral drug Remdesivir is high as the number of covoronavirus cases has risen in Maharashtra. The black marketing operations of counterfeit medicines is at full swing while artificial injections are also being sold.

Police arrested four members of a gang from Maharashtra's Baramati. One of these members worked at Baramati's COVID Care Center.

This person would pick the empty vials of Remedesvir from there. Later, the vial would be filled with liquid paracetamol and sealed. Then these artificial Remediesvir injections were sold to the needy for Rs 35000.

The police have arrested four members of this gang named Prashant Gharak, Shankar Pise, Dilip Gaikwad and Sandeep Gaikwad.

Further probe in the matter is underway.