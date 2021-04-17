हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Four arrested in Maharashtra for selling liquid paracetamol in empty Remdesivir bottles

Maharashtra's Baramati police busted a gang and arrested four people for selling liquid paracetamol in empty vials of Remedisvir for which they charged around Rs 35000.

Gang busted for selling paracetamol in empty Remdesivir bottles in Maharashtra, 4 arrested

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Baramati police busted a gang and arrested four people for selling liquid paracetamol in empty vials of Remedisvir for which they charged around Rs 35000.

The demand for anti-viral drug Remdesivir is high as the number of covoronavirus cases has risen in Maharashtra. The black marketing operations of counterfeit medicines is at full swing while artificial injections are also being sold.

Police arrested four members of a gang from Maharashtra's Baramati. One of these members worked at Baramati's COVID Care Center. 

This person would pick the empty vials of Remedesvir from there. Later, the vial would be filled with liquid paracetamol and sealed. Then these artificial Remediesvir injections were sold to the needy for Rs 35000. 

The police have arrested four members of this gang named Prashant Gharak, Shankar Pise, Dilip Gaikwad and Sandeep Gaikwad. 

Further probe in the matter is underway. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineremdesivirMaharashtra
Next
Story

Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested again, was granted bail earlier

Must Watch

PT10M33S

Coronavirus Update: संक्रमणकाल में इम्युनिटी कैसे होगी मजबूत?