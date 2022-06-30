New Delhi: Karnataka on Wednesday (June 29, 2022) recorded 1,249 new Covid-19 cases which took the state's active caseload to 5,707. According to state health department data, Bengaluru is the worst-hit city as it reported 1,109 new coronavirus infections and the capital now has 5,393 active infections.

With the positivity rate shooting to 4.84%, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has now issued a new set of guidelines to contain the spread of infection.

Karnataka's new Covid-19 guidelines

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases from June 10, all residents of an apartment have been asked to undergo a Covid-19 test if more than 15 infections are reported. Karnataka's new Covid-19 guidelines also specified that there is no need to seal the school or apartment if the cases are found.

Clubhouses, swimming pools, sports lounges, and other such facilities need to be shut down till the recovery of the last Covid-19 case, the guidelines said.

In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic.



India's active Covid-19 cases breach one-lakh mark

India recorded over 18,000 Covid-19 cases in a day after a gap of 130 days, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 4,34,52,164, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The active cases crossed the one-lakh mark again after 122 days.

A total of 18,819 new coronavirus cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases increased to 1,04,555 comprising 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,22,493, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.