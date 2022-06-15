NewsIndia
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave in India? 8822 new cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

The death toll due to the Covid-19 has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

Written by - Ritesh K Srivastava|Edited by: Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
  • India today reported 8822 new cases
  • 15 Covid-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours
  • India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517

Trending Photos

Covid-19 fourth wave in India? 8822 new cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Further raising the possibility of the Covid-19 fourth wave entering India, the country on Wednesday reported 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. With this, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

 

 

An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at two per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,67,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, as per the data. According to the ministry, 195.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23. 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'