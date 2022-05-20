Covid-19 fourth wave: India logs 2,259 new cases, active cases dip to 15,044

Covid-19 update: India recorded 2,259 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally of coronavirus infections to 4,31,31,822, while the active virus cases declined to 15,044, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Today’s virus tally is slightly lower than that of yesterday. A decline of over 350 cases has been observed in the active caseload in the span of the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 5,24,323 with 20 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The 20 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala and two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.53 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,92,455, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.96 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

A total of 5,24,323 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,856 from Maharashtra, 69,457 from Kerala, and 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,199 from Delhi, 23,516 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

Fourth Covid wave likely in Mumbai from July: BMC Commissioner

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner while talking to TOI said that Mumbai is likely to witness a fourth Covid-19 wave between July and September, however, it won’t be as intense as the previous waves.