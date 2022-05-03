हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave: One confirmed case of XE variant detected in India, says INSACOG

In its latest bulletin, INSACOG said that so far there are no reports of XE clusters across India.

Covid-19 fourth wave: One confirmed case of XE variant detected in India, says INSACOG
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) has said that one confirmed case of the XE variant of Covid-19 has been detected in India. However, INSACOG did not identify the location of this variant in its latest bulletin that was released on Tuesday, according to the news agency IANS.

"As compared to the previous week, 12 states have shown an increase in cases, while 19 states have shown a decline," the bulletin said. 

It further said that suspected recombinant sequences are under further analysis.

"BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 are BA.2 sub-lineages that have been detected and many old BA.2 sequences have been reclassified into these new sub-lineages. So far, these sub-lineages are not reported to be associated with increased severity of disease," the bulletin said, adding that so far there are no reports of XE clusters across India.

Also in its April 18 bulletin, the INSACOG had mentioned one XE variant case in the country.

The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from Sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.

As per the latest bulletin, INSACOG has sequenced a total of 2,43,957 samples. It may be noted that India on Monday reported 3,157 new Covid-19 cases, a decline from the 3,324 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Fourth WaveXE VariantINSACOGIndiaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Delhi weather witnesses weird trend - Temperature is changing every 5 kms

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Outrage among locals after Jodhpur violence