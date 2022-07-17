Covid-19 fourth wave scare! 38 students test positive in Maharashtra's Nagpur

A private school in Maharashtra’s Nag[ur turned into a Covid-19 hotspot after at least 38 students have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. "Samples of the students of a private school in Jaitala area in Nagpur city were taken on Friday. As per the test results which became available on Sunday, 38 students have been found infected with coronavirus," a district health official told. Maharashtra, which has been the worst Covid-affected state during the first and second deadly coronavirus waves in India, has recently started witnessing a rise in daily virus infections triggering fear of another coronavirus wave.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690. The cumulative Covid-19 death toll so far stood at 10,339, as per an official release.

Maharashtra Covid tally

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,382 new coronavirus infections and eight pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 80,17,205, and the death toll reached 1,48,023. As many as 40,128 people were tested for the virus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 8,25,99,520.

Also, 2,853 patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,53,661.

Cases of new Omicron sub-variants found in Maharashtra

The health department also said that 35 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 variants and eight patients of BA.2.75 variants were reported on Saturday.

All these patients were reported from Pune. The samples of these patients had been taken between May 31 to June 30, 2022. This raised the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases to 113, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 40.

(With inputs from agencies)