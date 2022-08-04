NewsIndia
Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Delhi reports 2,202 new cases, highest in six months; positivity rate at 11.84%

It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark in Delhi. 

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:00 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Delhi logged 2,202 new Covid cases on Thursday.
  • The positivity rate is at 11.84 per cent.
  • Four new deaths were recorded in Delhi today.

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 fourth wave threat: India logs 19,893 new infections, 53 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city. Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

