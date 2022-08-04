New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 19,893 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,40,87,037, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday (August 4, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases declined to 1,36,478 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,530 with 53 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 579 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 20,419 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,34,24,029, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 4.94 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.64 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 205.22 crore on Thursday at 8 am, out of which 38,20,676 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

The 53 new fatalities include seven from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, four each from Assam, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, three each from Punjab and Uttarakhand, two from Karnataka and one each from Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by Kerala as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.