New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases in many parts of the country, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday (May 4) ruled out imposing stringent curbs in the national capital and said the government is monitoring the situation.

Jain said the Covid-19 situation is not so serious at present in the national capital, adding that the number of hospital admissions is still very less. Further, the health minister said that the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions, PTI reported.

"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.

Earlier April 20, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) made wearing masks in public places mandatory in the city. After a meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor, DDMA had said that people will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday logged 1,414 new Covid-19 cases, a rise of 31 per cent from a day ago. However, the positivity rate came slipped to 5.97 per cent, the official data read.

One fatality was recorded, as per health department data on Tuesday. The overall coronavirus tally has reached 18,87,050, while the death toll climbed to 26,176 in Delhi.

