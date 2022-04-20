New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) announced that it is bringing back the mask mandate in the Capital city.

The authority, after its meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor today, said that the residents of the national capital will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places. DDMA also informed that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts. The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

DDMA meeting comes as Delhi is witnessing an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi recorded 632 fresh cases of Covid-19, however, the number of hospitalisations are very low and deaths due to Covid are negligible.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations were low and the government was keeping watch on the situation, he had said.

Meanwhile, following an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), some neighbouring states have also made the mask mandatory in public places in many of their districts.

Amid the fear of the fourth wave of Covid-19, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Monday decided to bring back the mask mandates in some of their districts. These mask mandates will apply to everyone in the city, especially schools.

