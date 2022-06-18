​​New Delhi: India witnessed a massive spike in its daily Covid-19 cases and reported 13,216 infections and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,840, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (June 18, 2022). The active cases stand at 68,108. An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,148 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,90,845.

The active cases account for 0.16 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​196 crore. As many as 4,84,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

The 23 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Of the 5,24,840 deaths recorded so far in the country, 1,47,883 were from Maharashtra, 69,866 from Kerala, 40,112 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,226 from Delhi, 23,526 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,207 from West Bengal.

