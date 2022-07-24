New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 20,279 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,88,755, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday (July 24, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases rose to 1,52,200 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 18,143 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,32,10,522, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

India records 20,279 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 1,52,200 pic.twitter.com/ZPqVO3luQD July 24, 2022

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 201.99 crore on Sunday at 8 am, out of which 28,83,489 doses administered in last 24 hours.