New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 20,557 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,39,59,321, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday (July 28, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases rose to 1,46,323 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,212 with 44 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 1,297 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 19,216 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,32,86,787, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.18 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 203.21 crore on Thursday at 8 am, out of which 42,20,625 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

The 44 new fatalities include 12 from Kerala, eight from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura and one each from Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.