New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 2,710 new coronavirus infections on Friday (May 27, 2022), taking the infection tally to 4,31,47,530, according to the Union health ministry data. With this the active cases in the country increased to 15,814. India’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,539 with 14 more fatalities today. An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.52 per cent.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,07,177, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.97 crore.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 527.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.37 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 83,837,114 and 1,004,121, respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,144,820.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,880,512), France (29,626,9923), Germany (26,200,663), the UK (22,458,340), South Korea (18,053,287), Russia (18,043,539), Italy (17,333,299), Turkey (15,068,094), Spain (12,280,345) and Vietnam (10,714,008).

(With agency inputs)