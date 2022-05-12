New Delhi: With 2,827 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,13,413, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday (May 12, 2022). The active caseload stands at 19,067.

#COVID19 | India reports 2,827 fresh cases, 3,230 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases is 19,067. pic.twitter.com/vArwMu705N — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

India recorded 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 3,230 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,70,165, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.72 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.83 crore on Thursday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,71,276 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, a new study, which was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, has said that even after two years, almost half of the patients who had to be hospitalised showed at least one symptom.

"Regardless of initial disease severity, Covid-19 survivors had longitudinal improvements in physical and mental health, with most returning to their original work within two years; however, the burden of symptomatic sequelae remained fairly high. Covid-19 survivors had a remarkably lower health status than the general population at two years. The study findings indicate that there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of long Covid and develop effective interventions to reduce the risk of long Covid," the study states.

(With agency inputs)