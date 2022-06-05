हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 4,270 new cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 4,270 new cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

​​New Delhi: India recorded 4,270 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,692, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (June 5, 2022). The active cases stand at 24,052.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,619 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,28,073. 

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​194.09 crore. As many as 4,13,699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the 15 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

A total of 5,24,692 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,865 from Maharashtra, 69,786 from Kerala, 40,107 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,212 from Delhi, 23,520 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

(With agency inputs)

