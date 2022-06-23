New Delhi: India logged 13,313 new Covid-19 infections and 38 fatalities in the last 24 hours amid scare of a fourth coronavirus wave. As per the official data, the total coronavirus caseload has mounted to 4,33,44,958 while the death toll stands at 5,24,941. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 23). The total active cases have increased to 83,990 from 81,687, they comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections. The ministry said the national coronavirus recovery rate was at 98.60 per cent.

Earlier on Wednesday, India reported 12,249 fresh cases and 13 deaths.

India's total coronavirus tally had breached the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, while on January 25, 2022, the caseload surpassed four crore mark.

Delhi on Wednesday saw a dip in the new Covid-19 cases with 928 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the bulletin by Delhi government said. Mumbai too saw a drop in daily coronavirus cases, with 1,648 new infections down from 1,781 a day earlier. Two deaths were reported in the Maharashtra capital, as per official data on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting with the core team of experts today, ANI reported. Mandaviya had earlier chaired a meeting via video conferencing on June 13 with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs), wherein he assessed the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign. "COVID is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of COVID in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection," the Union Health Minister had stressed.

