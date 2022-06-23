New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to chair a review meeting with the core team of experts on Thursday (June 23, 2022) amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. According to a report in news agency ANI, Mandaviya will review the Covid situation with the core team of experts at the meeting and discuss the spike in the number of Covid cases in the country. Sources have also confirmed that the meeting will be held in physical format today afternoon.

India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid cases for the past few days. After a decline on Tuesday, India again reported a rise on Wednesday with 12,249 fresh Covid infections.

Earlier, on June 13, Mandaviya chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

"COVID is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of COVID in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection", he had stressed.

In the meeting, the Union Health Minister had also highlighting increased case positivity in some districts and States and reduced COVID-19 testing. He had stressed that timely testing will enable early identification of COVID cases and help to curb spread of the infection among the community.

Additionally, Mandaviya had urged States/UTs to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new mutants/variants in the country. He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) needs to be continued and monitored by States/UTs.

Stressing on the importance of COVID vaccination among the vulnerable age groups, he urged the State Health Ministers to personally review the status and progress of the special month-long drive Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign which has started on June 1.

Mandaviya had said, "Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the first and second doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine".

"Our healthcare workers are going door-to-door to ensure that the vulnerable population is administered the precaution dose", he said.

(With agency inputs)