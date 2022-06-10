Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 24 deaths

New Delhi: India has reported 7,584 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 3,791 recoveries. The country also saw 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (June 10). The total tally stands at 4,32,05,106. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active case tally increased by 3,769 and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.50 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,44,092, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 194.76 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

Yesterday (June 9), India recorded 7,240 new Covid-19 cases, fuelling fear of fourth wave. For two consecutive days, India had witnessed 40% spike in Covid cases. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the pandemic was not yet over and urged caution, even as many countries have dropped their coronavirus protocols and segued into trying to live with the virus. Tedros noted that 18 months after the first mass coronavirus immunization programs began in rich countries, 68 countries have yet to protect 40% of their populations.