New Delhi: With 5,233 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India is witnessing almost a 40% spike in cases on Wednesday (June 8) as compared to yesterday. India reported 3,714 new Covid cases on Tuesday (June 7). India reported 3,345 recoveries, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 28,857.

Meanwhile, Maharashta is seeing a massive spike in cases. As many as 1,881 new coronavirus infections have been reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday (June 7). State capital Mumbai has seen a steady rise. In the last three weeks, Mumbai has seen a rise of 350 per cent, 192 per cent and finally 136 per cent corona infections respectively. Capital Delhi recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. Kerala has also seen an increase in Covid cases. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA Covid task force, said that the rise of cases in two states of Maharashtra and Kerala can be attributed to the environmental factors along with others. "To reach new hosts, the virus needs to hitch a ride from one person to another. Droplets are the vehicles used by the SARS-CoV2 virus for this purpose. Essentially these are like drops of fluid, only smaller and lighter. It is an established fact that respiratory viruses spread more during the monsoon season in tropical countries," he told IANS.

India has conducted 85.32 crores (85,32,09,262) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The country has administered more than 194.27 crore (1,94,27,16,543) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. This has been achieved through 2,47,93,056 sessions. India has also administered 3,69,79,381 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far. Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.45 crore (3,45,58,366) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.